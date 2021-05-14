Bend man arrested for attempting to lure a minor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested after trying to contact a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female and sending the “person” sexually explicit pictures through a social media account.

Bend Police said 52-year-old Timothy Leroy Henkel had a conversation that was sexual in nature with an undercover Bend Police Officer through a social media app.

Henkel had arranged to meet with the “person” he believed to be a 14-year-old female, and agreed to bring methamphetamine on Thursday.

Bend Police Detectives assisted with the investigation and located Henkel near the arranged meeting location near the intersection of SW Brookswood and SW Lodgepole.

Henkel was contacted by officers and was taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, Henkel was found to be in possession of user amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Henkel was taken into custody and transported to the Deschutes County Adult Jail.

Henkel was lodged on the following charges:

Luring a Minor for Sexual Conduct

Solicitation

Online Sexual Corruption of a Child I

Online Sexual Corruption of a Child II

Delivery of Methamphetamine to a Minor

Delivery of Marijuana to a Minor

Tampering with Evidence

Probation Violation

This investigation is a reminder that social media platforms are used regularly for adults to try and connect with under aged individuals.

Regular observation of juvenile’s social media accounts is advised to minimize the likelihood of unwanted contacts from adults.