Bend man arrested for attempted robbery of UPS truck

A Bend man was arrested Friday after attempting to carjack a UPS truck and threatening a UPS driver with an airsoft gun, according to the Bend Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Jones, officers were dispatched to Glenwood Business Park near Bend Senior High School for an attempted robbery. 30-year-old Matthew Mckinley, a UPS driver, said a man had tried to carjack his UPS truck and had been armed with what looked like a handgun.

Officers identified 22-year-old Kyle Lamont Cofer Jr. as the suspect. Mckinley described Cofer as wearing all brown clothes, a brown hat, aviator sunglasses and holding a clipboard, Jones said. Mckinley origionally thought Cofer was a UPS driver.

Witnesses reported seeing a gold sedan leaving the area at high speed. Jones said the gold Toyota Camry was located at the Aspen Ridge Retirement Community in Bend where Cofer works as a dishwasher.

Officers found the described clothes, clipboard and an airsoft handgun in Cofer’s car, Jones said. He was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of attempted robbery, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and menacing.