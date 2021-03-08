Bend man arrested for 2019 arson fire at Madras law office

A Bend man in the Wasco County Jail has been charged with intentionally setting fire to a Madras attorney’s office in 2019.

Troy E. Patrick, 54, is being held on a $200,000 warrant for two counts of first-degree arson, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins.

He was arrested and jailed in Wasco County on theft and burglary charges back in November.

A warrant for his arrest on the Madras arson charges was filed in late February.

On May 25th, 2019, Jefferson County Fire and the Madras Police responded to a fire at the Law Offices of Glenn, Reeder and Gassner at 205 SE 5th St.

Upon arrival, the portion of the building housing the office was engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, saving much of what was in the building, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Webb.

Madras Police, with the help of an Oregon State Police arson investigator, began looking at the cause of the fire.

As the investigation progressed, detectives have determined the fire was deliberately set, Webb said.

“Law enforcement is looking in to all aspects of this incident, has served numerous search warrants and interviewed multiple people,” Webb said. “Potential suspects have been developed and all leads are currently being followed.”