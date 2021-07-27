Bend man arrested after using bear spray in Hunnell Road argument

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday morning after spraying someone with mace during an argument, according to police.

James Logan Colbert, 56, was cited for five counts of unlawful use of mace and released.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers were dispatched to the area of Hunnell Road near Loco Road for a dispute. Initial reports indicated a gun was displayed and shots were fired.

While officers were en route they learned shots had not been fired but bear spray was used on several people during the argument.

McConkey said one of the residents in the area retrieved a BB gun that was a replica to a handgun and held it at their side and told Colbert to leave the area.

Colbert left the area and headed toward Lowe’s where Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted him and took him into custody.

The bear and replica BB gun were recovered.

Bend Fire & Rescue treated and released one person who was sprayed with bear spray.