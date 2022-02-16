Bend man arrested after threatening woman with gun; suspected in thefts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man arrested for using a sawed-off shotgun to threaten an 18-year-old woman at a trailer on Hunnell Road this week was later identified as a suspect in a string of thefts in the area dating back to last year, according to police.

Officers early Monday morning responded to the area of Hunnell and Loco roads where someone was threatened with a firearm.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said the suspect was known to the victim and identified as 46-year-old William Butler.

Officers were able to determine that Butler went to a trailer where the victim was located and started banging on the door.

Butler reportedly told the victim he was going to kill her, Burleigh said.

The victim looked outside and noticed Butler was holding what she believed to be a shotgun. The victim feared for her life and stayed in her trailer until Butler left the area, Burleigh said.

Officers weren’t able to find Butler at the scene but he was reported to be living in an RV on NE Claussen Drive.

Burleigh said officers were able to get a search warrant for the RV.

On Thursday morning around 10:45, officers found Butler and took him into custody on the corner of Grandview and Highway 97.

He was jailed and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and unlawful possession of a weapon, Burleigh said.

Officers then searched the RV and found a loaded shotgun inside – Butler is not able to legally have firearms.

Burleigh said during the investigation, Butler was also found to be responsible for other crimes in the area of Hunnell and Loco roads.

He reportedly stole a generator in January and is suspected of stealing a motorized bicycle in late 2021.

Burleigh said Butler was charged later on Monday with disorderly conduct.

He was then charged with second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.