Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun

Courtesy: Google Maps
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Wednesday, October 26th 2022

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police. 

Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun. 

Witnesses said he threatened employees and customers, cocked the handgun, put it in his waistband, and pointed it at a customer before he left, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller. 

No shots were fired in the process, police say. 

He left a jacket behind containing his wallet and several pocket knives, and left the premises through a connected Super Burrito. 

Police say they were able to locate the suspect, who they identified as 36-year-old Dustin Wright Deans of Bend, and arrested him without incident. 

He was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges: 

  • Menacing, 3rd degree 
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Pointing a Firearm at Another
  • Disorderly Conduct II
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Anyone who was inside the store during the incident who has not yet been contacted by Bend Police is asked to contact the dispatch nonemergency line at 541-693-6911.  

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...