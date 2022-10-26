Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police.

Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun.

Witnesses said he threatened employees and customers, cocked the handgun, put it in his waistband, and pointed it at a customer before he left, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

No shots were fired in the process, police say.

He left a jacket behind containing his wallet and several pocket knives, and left the premises through a connected Super Burrito.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect, who they identified as 36-year-old Dustin Wright Deans of Bend, and arrested him without incident.

He was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

Menacing, 3rd degree

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Pointing a Firearm at Another

Disorderly Conduct II

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Anyone who was inside the store during the incident who has not yet been contacted by Bend Police is asked to contact the dispatch nonemergency line at 541-693-6911.