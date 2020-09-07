Bend man arrested after storage unit stabbing

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing someone at a storage unit, according to police.

Around 3:40 p.m. Bend Police Officers were dispatched to Stor-It at the Hut Store Storage at 1145 NE 1st Street on a reported stabbing that occurred.

Lt. Bob Jones said officers contacted a 37-year-old Bend man who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck.

Bend Fire Medics arrived on scene and took the man to St. Charles in Bend where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

A woman at the scene was not injured during the assault, Jones said.

Officers found the suspect, 34-year-oldl Nathan Kelly, a short time later near the original crime scene.

Officers arrested him and took him to the Deschutes County Jail where he was booked on first-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and a felony warrant.

