Bend man arrested after stabbing near emergency shelter

A Bend man was arrested after stabbing another Bend man in the stomach on Saturday night.

Bend Police said they received a report at 9:58 p.m. about a man bleeding from his abdomen near NE 3rd St. and NE Franklin Ave.

They arrived and provided medical attention to the victim, identified as 35-year-old Manuel Garcia Martinez.

Police say they found through an investigation that Garcia Martinez was staying at the Bend Emergency Shelter (Lighthouse Navigation Center) at 275 NE 2nd. St.

He allegedly had previous confrontations over the past couple of months with 51-year-old Kevin Patterson, who was also staying at the shelter.

Police say that, on Saturday, Patterson and Garcia Martinez had another confrontation near NE 2nd St. and NE Emerson Ave., which is when Patterson allegedly stabbed Garcia Martinez.

Garcia Martinez was taken to St. Charles with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they found Patterson at the shelter, where he was arrested and then booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges: