Bend man arrested after shooting multiple people with a BB gun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday night after shooting multiple people with a BB gun, according to police.

Alexander Harris, 37, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal trespass.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers were called to the area of 7-Eleven on NE Franklin Ave. around 11:50 p.m. on a report of an armed subject.

The person who called 911 named the suspect and said he had shot multiple people with the BB gun.

A bystander told dispatch he had taken the weapon away from Harris before officers arrived.

Officers found the bystander and were able to secure the weapon, a replica Glock.

As officers were in contact with Harris in front of 7-Eleven, another caller reported Alexander Harris shot a friend with a BB gun, and he needed help.

Officers contacted the victim near 7-Eleven and determined he sustained physical injuries from being shot. The injuries were non-life-threatening and the victim declined medical attention.

The investigation revealed Harris and the victim currently live in the homeless camp area of NE 2nd Street and NE Emerson Avenue.

The victim saw Harris going into tents that did not belong to him.

McConkey said the victim confronted Harris and he shot him with the BB gun about ten times, striking him multiple times.

Harris shot another victim in the area, but they declined to pursue criminal charges, McConkey said.

Harris was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.