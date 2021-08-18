Bend man arrested after police recover stolen car, property

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police arrested a Bend man Tuesday morning after recovering a stolen car and stolen property, according to Sergeant Wes Murphy.

Someone who lives in Bend called police at around 11 a.m., saying they had found their stolen car near the intersection of Hunnel Rd. and Loco Rd. in Bend.

Police arrived at the location and found 20-year-old Owen R. Hunt inside the car.

Hunt admitted to taking the vehicle, and officers also found stolen property that he allegedly took from another vehicle on Aug. 5.

They also found property taken from a business near where the stolen car was taken.

The victims of the thefts were a 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both from Bend.

Hunt was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle

Theft II

Probation Violation

Officers of the Bend Police Department are continuing the investigation and are working to identify and return stolen property to owners.

Additional charges are expected.