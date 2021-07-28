Bend man arrested after police intercept attempt to lure teen girl for sex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A high-risk registered sex offender was arrested in Bend Tuesday after trying to lure a “14-year-old girl” for sex, according to police.

Roger Clint Lee Vanwormer, 27, was arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor, luring a minor, attempting unlawful contact with a child and a parole violation.

Lt. Juli McConkey said police detectives identified Vanwormer as someone trying to contact someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

That “girl” was a Bend Police detective on a social media site.

McConkey said the conversation was sexual in nature and he agreed to meet the girl for sex.

During the conversation, Vanwormer sent explicit photos of himself to the police detective, McConkey said.

Detectives, patrol officers, and Deschutes County Parole and Probation officers arrested Vanwormer in the north Albertson’s parking lot on 3rd street around 1 p.m.

He was on parole as a dangerous, high-risk, level 3 sex offender, McConkey said.