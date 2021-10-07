Bend man arrested after masturbating in a business, running from police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 33-year-old Bend man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he was masturbating in a business.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers were called to a business in the 200 block of NE Revere around 9:13.

Officers arrived and contacted the suspect, identified as Ryan Supica.

While officers were speaking to Supica, he ran from them, McConkey said.

The officers tracked him down about two blocks away and arrested him at 9:38.

During the investigation, officers learned Supica was a registered sex offender and was on parole.

He was taken to jail for violating his parole, felony public indecency and interfering with a peace officer.