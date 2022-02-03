Bend man arrested after investigation into cocaine trafficking operation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a lengthy investigation into cocaine trafficking, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

The investigation identified 28-year-old Dorian Jay Decker as a cocaine trafficker in Central Oregon.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said the investigation showed Decker was importing large quantities of cocaine from other parts of the state into the Bend area where it was distributed through various networks.

CODE Detectives applied for and received a Search Warrant for Decker’s black Honda Fit and tracked it down on Highway 20 near Sisters.

The agency arrested Becker around 5:30 p.m. during a traffic stop.

The Honda was stopped with the Search Warrant authority and not for a specific traffic violation, Vander Kamp said.

A Warm Springs Police narcotic K-9, assigned to CODE, alerted to controlled substances inside the Honda and detectives found a sizeable amount of cocaine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), scales and packaging.

Decker’s three passengers were released without charges.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on multiple charges including unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of meth and cocaine.

Vander Kamp said his bail is set at $500,000 – it was enhanced due to the commercial quantities found in his possession.

The CODE Team was assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police, and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the following Central Oregon law enforcement agencies: Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras Police Department, Oregon State Police, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson County District Attorney’s, and the Oregon National Guard.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement task forces to disrupt or dismantle local, multi-state and international drug trafficking organizations.