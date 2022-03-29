Bend PD makes 2 burglary, theft arrests after break-ins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Bend men have been arrested on burglary and theft charges stemming from separate break-ins over the weekend.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said officers responded to a burglary at a home in the 600 block of 4th St. on Friday at 1 p.m.

Several items were reported stolen from inside the home, but neighbors were able to get a picture of the suspect, Burleigh said.

Based on the images and evidence left at the scene, officers were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Micheal Mayorga-Cano.

On Monday at 8:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to 256 NE Franklin (7-Eleven) as an employee – after police told them about the suspect – noticed the suspect was in the store.

Mayorga-Cano left the store prior to the arrival of officers, but he was contacted behind a business in the 800 block of NE 3rd Street.

Burleigh said Mayorga-Cano was placed into custody for the burglary on NE 4th Street.

Officers located evidentiary items from the burglary on March 25th in the possession of Mayorga-Cano.

He was jailed on multiple charges including first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

On Sunday around 6 a.m. officers were called to the Red Carpet Car Wash on NE 3rd Street on a reported burglary in the business.

Employees on scene noticed someone had entered the business and removed property from inside.

Burleigh said. during the investigation, there was video evidence recovered of the suspect entering the business at 1:24am and leaving with property.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Earl Dodge, whom they have had contact with recently in relation to the time of this crime.

Officers were able to find Dodge at 11:53 pm in the parking lot of 256 NE Franklin (7-Eleven).

Officers were also able to locate some of the stolen property from Red Carpet in Dodge’s possession.

Dodge was jailed on the crimes of second-degree burglary and theft.