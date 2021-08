by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 42-year-old Bend man was arrested Tuesday night for exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot, according to police.

The incident happened around 7:22 p.m. at 700 SE 3rd St.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Based on a description, officers were able to find the suspect’s vehicle several blocks away at NE Hill and NE Taft where they contacted Mickey Hewitt.

Hewitt was given a citation in lieu of custody and charged with public indecency.