Bend man arrested after domestic dispute leads to gunfire in Sunriver

A Bend man was arrested Thursday night after a domestic dispute in Sunriver led to gunshots, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said deputies were called to to a home in the 17000 block of Indio Road around 7:36 p.m. The homeowner told dispatch he had been assaulted by his son-in-law, 28-year-old Kyle J. Ralston. The caller also said he fired a gun at his son-in-law and believed he might have hit him.

Deputies responded and determined that a domestic dispute erupted between a group of relatives in the house, Vander Kamp said. The dispute turned physical between the family members.

The victim intervened and tried to defend other family members from Ralston before Ralston overpowered the man.

Vander Kamp said the victim pulled out a pistol in self-defense and fired a single round at Ralston that missed. The victim tried firing again, but the gun malfunctioned, Vander Kamp said.

Ralston left the scene before the deputies arrived and later agreed to meet investigators at a different location. Ralston was uninjured during the incident.

The victim had minor injuries and did not required any medical treatment., Vander Kamp said.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor in this incident.

Ralston was arrested and taken to jail, charged with fourth-degree domestic violence, harassment, and coercion.