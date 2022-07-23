Bend man arrested after disturbance at motel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 27 year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday afternoon after menacing an employee, damaging property, and barricading himself in a room.

Police were called to the Budget Inn on South Highway 97 around 12:45 p.m. to find Antonio Edwin Hernandez barricaded in a room according to Lt. Mike Landolt with Bend Police.

Hernandez had rented a room and was supposed to check-out on Friday.

When motel staff tried to get him to leave he swung a metal frame at an employee said Lt. Landolt.

Officers knocked on the door multiple times asking Hernandez to come out, and found the door barricaded with items from the room.

Police then breached a window and could see him still holding the bed frame.

K9s from Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were brought in.

When Hernandez began throwing parts of the bed out the window, officers deployed pepper spray into the room.

Around 2 p.m. he left the motel room, was arrested, and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

Lt. Landolt said the man showed signs of impairment and was possibly under the influence of narcotics.