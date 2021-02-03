Bend man arrested after crashing into 2 police cars, power box

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of reckless driving and attempted assault after a wild night that included him crashing into two police cars and a power box, cutting electricity to the area.

The incident started around 10:40 p.m. when Bend Police received a report someone was doing cookies and revving his truck engine loudly in a COCC parking lot, disturbing neighbors.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the caller drove to the parking lot to confront the driver. The driver refused and followed the caller through northwest Bend for about 20 minutes with his lights and a light bar on bright.

The caller told dispatch he was able to turn down several streets in an attempt to get away.

Officers were on the way to the area when the caller reported the suspect – identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Erickson – was following him again.

Police were able to find Erickson on NE 3rd at NE Kearney.

An officer tried to stop him at NE 3rd and NE Greenwood, but Erickson drove around a vehicle and onto the sidewalk to get away, McConkey said.

Erickson sped away from the officer as he drove toward downtown, McConkey said. The officer did not pursue him due to the snowy roads.

Officers then spotted Erickson’s pickup near NW Wall Street and the southbound Parkway ramp.

He continued to speed away and missed the turn to go southbound. His truck then went over the median sending him north in the southbound lanes of the Parkway, McConkey said.

Erickson nearly struck two vehicles head-on as they were southbound on the Parkway.

Deputies from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were set up in multiple locations with spike strips, but Erickson did not drive through any of the locations, McConkey said.

The pickup was spotted again by Bend officers on NE Division at NE Harriman when Erickson crashed into a tree.

When an officer tried to stop him again, he reversed his pickup and nearly struck the officer’s vehicle.

After driving off, Erickson crashed into a power box, causing a power outage in the area.

As officers were pursuing Erickson, he drove toward Newport Bridge and lost control of his truck.

Officers tried to block Erickson’s truck to get him to stop, but he drove in reverse and rammed into two patrol cars, causing damage.

Erickson continued to drive recklessly as officers saw him turn into 2500 NW Regency and he ran into an apartment.

Officers were preparing a search warrant when he came out of the apartment and he was arrested.

He was jailed on multiple charges including six counts of reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangering, three counts of hit and run and three counts of second-degree attempted assault.