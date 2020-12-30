Bend man arrested after CODE Team finds nearly 3 pounds of meth in car

A wanted Bend man was arrested Monday on drug charges after CODE Team detectives found nearly 3 pounds of meth in his car.

Around 6 p.m. detectives assigned with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team contacted and arrested 35-year-old Brandon Berrett in a parking lot on Bear Creek Road.

Lt. Ken Mannix said Berrett had a felony parole warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody at the scene.’

During the search of his car, detectives found 2.9 pounds of meth that had been hidden within the car as well as scales, packaging material, cash and other evidence related to dealing drugs, Mannix said.

Berrett was taken to the Deschutes County Jail for possession, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and the parole violation.

This isn’t Berrett’s first run-in with law enforcement.

In October 2018, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot Berrett as he tried to drive away from an arrest just outside of Bend.

Berrett is suing the sheriff’s office claiming excessive force and negligence.

According to court documents filed in October this year, Berrett was seriously injured in the shooting and when he was pulled from the car and handcuffed before receiving medical help.

The suit claims the delay led to permanent medical issues and financial damage. He’s asking for at least $727,200, but the final amount will be determined at trial.

At the time of the 2018 arrest, a Deschutes County Grand Jury returned an Indictment charging Berrett with drunk driving, first-degree escape, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and other charges.