Bend man arrested after chase, crash with deputy on snowy forest roads

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested early Tuesday after a car chase, attempted assault and crash with a deputy on snow-covered forest roads near La Pine, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started around 12:15 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop a 1993 Subaru Impreza in the area of Meadow Drive and Big Meadow Lane for failing to display license plates.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the driver, 46-year-old Jason Daryl Walter, refused to pull over, drove away, and lost control due to the snow-covered roads.

The car slid off the road and got stuck, giving deputies an opportunity to demand the driver get out of the car.

Janes said Walter was able to get his car unstuck and accelerated toward the deputy, nearly hitting him.

The deputy started chasing the car again down Forest Service Road 4320, which was covered in about a foot of snow, Janes said.

Walter continued on the road for about seven miles until he tried to make a turn and became stuck sideways on the road.

Because the roads were slick, the driver then struck Walter’s car at about 25 mph.

Walter was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, arrested, and jailed on multiple charges including first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer, reckless driving and felon in possession of a weapon.

The crash was investigated by the Oregon State Police. No deputies were injured in the collision.