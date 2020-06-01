Bend man arrested after allegedly threatening neighbors with machete

A Bend man was arrested late Sunday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a machete, according to Bend Police.

Sgt. Tom Pine said officers were dispatched to an apartment on Tempest Drive around 11 a.m. Once officers arrived, the suspect 45-year-old Michael Fuller II, had returned to his apartment.

Fuller then went out to the balcony of his apartment and interacted with officers for about 90 minutes.

Pine said during this time, he made statements that indicated he would continue to pose a threat to the community.

Members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team responded to the area, but after continued negotiations with Fuller, he came out and was arrested without incident.

A search warrant was executed on in the apartment and Officers recovered the machete used to threaten the neighbors.

Members of the Deschutes Mobile Crisis Team (MCAT) helped in the assessment of Fuller and he was later taken to St Charles Emergency Room.

Pine said Fuller was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, menacing and disorderly conduct.