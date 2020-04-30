Bend man arrested after allegedly injuring infant

A 35-year-old Bend man was arrested on child abuse charges Wednesday after allegedly injuring an infant, according to Bend Police.

Investigations Lt. Adam Juhnke said officers last week were notified by a mandatory reporter that a 15-week-old boy at St. Charles in Bend had serious physical injuries that were suspicious.

During the initial stage of the investigation, the Department of Human Services took protective custody of the boy.

Juhnke said over the last week police detectives worked with St. Charles, DHS, a local pediatrician and the Kid’s Center to investigate, document and treat the infant’s injuries.

Detectives were able to determine 35-year-old Charles P. Medley Sr. was responsible for multiple injuries to the boy, Juhnke said.

Medley Sr. was contacted again on Wednesday and interviewed by detectives while a search warrant was executed at his apartment in NE Bend.

Medley was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail where he booked on first-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.