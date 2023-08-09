Police: Armed man in kilt subdued with Taser after threatening people in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say officers used less-lethal rounds and a Taser to subdue a man who was allegedly armed and threatening people Monday night.

Robert Nivison Gwin, 46, is charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

Bend Police say officers responded to a report of a man who had brandished a shotgun and a knife at a woman in the 300 block of NE DeKalb Street after she approached him about a dog wandering in the road.

Before officers arrived, Gwin allegedly hit another person’s truck with a metal object and reportedly chased someone in the street. He also reportedly threatened more people at the scene, police said.

When officers got there, police say Gwin got back into his car and ignored police commands. Then he allegedly climbed onto the hood of his car, then the roof, and stood there while talking on his phone.

Police say he was armed with a 10-inch knife on his waist and a 3-inch knife on his ankle. He was also wearing a harness and a kilt with multiple objects hanging from it.

After being told he was under arrest and continuing to ignore officers’ commands, Bend Police say an officer fired two 40-mm less-lethal foam rounds into Gwin’s torso. Another officer then used a Taser on Gwin before he was taken into custody.

He was taken to St. Charles before going to the Deschutes County Jail.

Court records also show Gwin is charged in Deschutes County with third degree sexual assault for an incident that happened last Thursday. No other details on that were immediately available.