Bend man accused of killing cyclist charged with first-degree manslaughter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 19-year-old Bend man accused of killing a cyclist in a drunk-driving crash earlier this year now faces first-degree manslaughter charges, according to court documents.

Flynn Lovejoy was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter for the August 10th crash that killed 61-year-old Richard Wolf.

In an indictment filed Nov. 2nd, the first-degree manslaughter charge was added, saying Flynn “showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” in Wolf’s death.

He’s also charged with second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, DUII, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

The indictment shows Lovejoy’s blood alcohol content was at .15 or above at the time of the crash.

According to Oregon State Police, Lovejoy was driving east on Century Drive near Seventh Mountain Resort when he drifted onto the shoulder and hit Wolf, who died at the scene.

Lovejoy is due back in court on January 4th.