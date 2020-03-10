Bend man, 3 teens arrested in suspected car break-ins

A 21-year-old Bend man and three teenage boys were arrested early Tuesday for breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing several items, including a gun, according to police.

Officers responded to an address on Rocca Way for a report of someone entering vehicles just after 4 a.m.. Officers learned a handgun was one of the items stolen and a dark-colored BMW was involved in the break-ins and thefts, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Officers spotted the BMW and conducted a traffic stop on it. The BMW was being driven by Taylor James Guidry.

Guidry was contacted and arrested without incident. Officers checked around Rocca Way and found three juveniles, who were involved in the thefts, hiding in the area, McConkey said.

Officers recovered suspected stolen property, including the handgun, in the possession of the suspects.

McConkey said the property was stolen from multiple vehicles in the area. The recovered property was brought to the Bend Police Department and efforts are being made to return it to the owners.

Anyone who discovers the have been a victim of a vehicle break in and/or theft from vehicles is asked to contact the Bend Police at 541-693-6911 to make a report, and possibly have the property returned.

Guidry was charged with first-degree theft of a firearm, first-degree theft from a motor vehicle and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

The boys, 14, 15 and 16-years-old were all taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with the same crimes.