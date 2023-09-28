▶️ Bend Make-A-Wish fundraiser featuring Bend cancer survivor nets $25,000

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Last weekend’s Wishes and Dishes fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Bend raised more than $25,000.

Grant Williamson of Bend was one of the people lending his support to the event. Central Oregon Daily News profiled the young cancer survivor last week. Make-A-Wish helped take his whole family to DisneyWorld after Williamson went into remission from his two-year battle.

