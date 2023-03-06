Bend woman charged in head-on crash that killed Warm Springs woman, 2 teens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter for a fatal head-on crash last fall that killed a woman and two teens from Warm Springs.

Audry Cooper McHugh, 29, is facing three counts of first-degree and three counts of second-degree manslaughter in the deaths of Saralee Spino-McCormack, 29; Jessica Johnson, 14; and Jesiah Johnson, 13. She also faces a DUII charge.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 16, 2022, at about 7:40 p.m. near milepost 114, which is near the airport.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a Toyota Tacoma, driven by McHugh was passing several vehicles in the fog when it collided with a westbound gold Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Spino-McCormack.

Spino-McCormack and Jesiah Johnson, who was a passenger in the Malibu, died at the scene. Jessica Johnson died later at the hospital.

McHugh was also taken to the hospital.