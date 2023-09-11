Bend woman charged with 5 counts of murder in death of Madras man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman has been charged with five counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the death of a Madras man who went missing around this time a year ago.

Audrey Nicole Hahn, 31, made her first appearance in Crook County Circuit Court Monday. She is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Patrick Nielson.

Charging documents say the crimes happened on or between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police put out an alert last September asking the public’s help in finding Nielson. The alert stated he was last seen on Sept. 6, 2022, leaving his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

The Madras Pioneer reported on Sept. 19, 2022, that the same house burned down in a fire.

Crook County Jail records indicate Hahn was booked on Friday and that Jefferson County was the arresting agency. Central Oregon Daily News has reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to get more information.

There was no indication in the court records if Nielson’s body had been located, but that affidavit was restricted from online access.

The Crook County District Attorney says the case will be submitted to a grand jury by the end of the week. Her arraignment on the indictment is set for Friday.