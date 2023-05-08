PHOTOS: Bend’s Luke Musgrave suits up at Packers rookie minicamp

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School alum Luke Musgrave made his debut over the weekend with the Green Bay Packers.

The tight end suited up in his Packers jersey, helmet and yellow shorts for rookie minicamp. And he’ll be keeping the No. 88 he wore at Oregon State.

Green Bay chose Musgrave with the 42nd overall selection in the NFL Draft, a pick they acquired in the trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers are taking a chance on the upside of Musgrave, who was slowed by injuries during his college career. Musgrave had just 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns in his college career, but he showed enough promise in limited action to get regarded as a likely second-day draft pick.

He had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in Oregon State’s first two games last season before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the year.

Musgrave is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave.

Tight end is a major area of concern for the Packers.

Robert Tonyan, who had 53 catches for 470 yards to lead Packers tight ends last season, is now with the Chicago Bears. Veteran Marcedes Lewis, who had the second-highest snap total among Packers tight ends, is a free agent.

The Packers’ top returning tight ends are Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis, who combined to catch 17 passes for 140 yards last season. Green Bay had taken Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness in the first round Thursday with the draft’s 13th overall pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.