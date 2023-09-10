Bend’s Luke Musgrave: 3 catches, 50 yards in Packers debut, win over Bears

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School alum Luke Musgrave had three catches for 50 yards in his NFL regular season debut, including a 37-yard grab in the second half, as his Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 38-20 to open the season Sunday.

The game also marked the official regular season debut of Jordan Love as the Packers’ new starting quarterback, replacing four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Musgrave was drafted with one of the picks the Packers obtained in Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets.

Can we talk about this play to Luke Musgrave…? Hahahahaha

pic.twitter.com/q9v6vRDpRM — Hogg (@HoggNFL) September 10, 2023

Love went 15-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Running back Aaron Jones had 41 yards rushing and 86 yards receiving and found his way into the end zone twice — once on the ground and once through the air.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was 24-37 for 216 yards with one touchdown and an interception that was returned 37 yards by Quay Walker.