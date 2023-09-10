Bend’s Luke Musgrave: 3 catches, 50 yards in Packers debut, win over Bears

Luke Musgrave
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Sunday, September 10th 2023

Bend High School alum Luke Musgrave had three catches for 50 yards in his NFL regular season debut, including a 37-yard grab in the second half, as his Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 38-20 to open the season Sunday.

The game also marked the official regular season debut of Jordan Love as the Packers’ new starting quarterback, replacing four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Musgrave was drafted with one of the picks the Packers obtained in Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets.

Love went 15-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Running back Aaron Jones had 41 yards rushing and 86 yards receiving and found his way into the end zone twice — once on the ground and once through the air.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was 24-37 for 216 yards with one touchdown and an interception that was returned 37 yards by Quay Walker.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...