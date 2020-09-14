Bend looking for public input on local policing; plans virtual listening session

The City of Bend wants to hear how local government can be more responsive and accountable to the community when it comes to law enforcement policy.

Starting Monday, the city invites people in Bend to answer open-ended questions located at www.bendoregon.gov/community-input.

The online input opportunity closes at 5 p.m. on September 25.

Questions ask about individuals’ experiences with Bend Police, seek ideas for best protecting the community, and solicit suggestions about ideal public participation in policing policy.

People can answer as few or as many of the four questions as they want.

The city will also conduct a virtual listening session later in October on similar topics.

The City Council will receive a report of all input later this year.

“We need to hear ideas about ways Bend Police can best serve our community,” said Mayor Sally Russell. “Your experiences matter to us and we’re making an effort to listen, especially from those people most impacted.”

All input opportunities will be made possible in Spanish. (www.bendoregon.gov/aporte-comunitario)