▶️ Bend little league team has World Series hopes; headed to regionals

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend North Little League is now Team Oregon and is taking the next step on the road to the Little League World Series.

After claiming victory in the state championships, the next stop for the team is San Bernardino, California and the Northwest Regional tournament.

“Well for the first 48 hours, I didn’t quite believe it,” Coach Brett Hartlaub said. “Once an hour I’d go ‘Whoa, we’re going to San Bernardino.'”

The team took a celebratory break over the weekend from practice, but were back at it on Tuesday to prepare for the experience of a lifetime.

“I can’t wait just to be able to bond with my teammates,” pitcher Ryker Hartlaub said. “It’s just going to be something we can all remember forever.”

Oregon still has a ways to go before reaching Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the LLWS. First they must defeat three teams from Alaska, Washington and Idaho in the regional.

Oregon takes the field against Washington on August 6 at 9 a.m. You can watch the matchup on ESPN+.