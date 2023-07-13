▶️ Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center celebrates one-year anniversary

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Lighthouse Navigation Center provides services to those experiencing homelessness in Bend. The nonprofit celebrated it’s one-year anniversary on Wednesday.

“I found myself in a situation of homelessness, so finding this place was a blessing,” lead volunteer and Lighthouse resident Mark Fetter said.

After one year, the nonprofit says it has provided more than 70,000 overnight stays to more than 1,600 people. More than 230 of those have safely transitioned off the streets into stable housing or other programs.

“For folks to show up here and tell us their reality, and the traumas laced in there, it’s an incredibly vulnerable act for them to share and for us to receive,” Lighthouse Navigation Director Evan Hendrix said. “What’s cultivated from that is a profound sense of trust.”

While the Lighthouse says it has accomplished great milestones in its first year, the work is far from over.

“Right now we’re working on getting me into VA housing so I can get out of here, because I am a vet,” Fetter said.

Hendrix says the Lighthouse is open to work with anyone wanting to change their situation, including those who may impacted by the scheduled Hunnell Road sweep.

“My invitation to the folks that are trying to find solutions to their current reality is come talk to us. We will meet you where you’re at. We’re going to try to hold a non-anxious, non-judgement posture in the midst of that. We will work with you at your pace and with what it is you’re looking to look towards,” Hendrix said.

The Lighthouse has a 100-bed capacity. Hendrix says they currently have vacancies.

The Lighthouse is a walk-up service. Anyone can walk-in looking for assistance between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day.