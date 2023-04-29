▶️ Nurse who helped save husband’s life, 911 dispatcher, earn LifeSaver award

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue presented the LifeSaver Award Friday to Elsa Anderson 911 dispatcher Ashley Tyree for their heroic actions to save a man’s life — the husband of one of the heroes.

Robert Anderson went into cardiac arrest. Elsa — his wife — called 911 immediately and performed CPR.

Elsa is a registered nurse and knew what to do.

“I was right there when he went down. Super early recognition. I couldn’t feel pulses. I was right on his chest starting CPR. There’s just no doubt in my mind that is what saved him,” Elsa said.

Elsa says that even though she knew what to do, Ashley’s calming voice on the line and continued direction was extremely helpful.

Thanks in part to their quick response, Robert was successfully resuscitated.