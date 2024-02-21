▶️ VIDEO: Pride flag repeatedly taken from downtown Bend coffee shop

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

The owners of a LGBTQ-friendly business in downtown Bend say they are being targeted after having their Pride flag stolen at least seven times since last summer.

Surveillance footage from Turtle Island Coffee Shop Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 shows someone taking the flag that was hanging outside.

“I think the majority of folks definitely like alcohol substances are involved. I also don’t think that that is like a free ticket to hate,” co-owner Beth Brady told KOIN-TV.

Bend Police say it is investigating.

“We’re currently working on developing a suspect in this particular case. The theft would be a third degree theft,” said Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

The shop opened last June.

“More or less seven times in about six and a half months,” Brady said.

Police say it has taken at least three reports from the shop. It’s also looking at whether this is considered a hate crime under Oregon law.

“Oregon has specific statutes regarding bias crime, which is basically Oregon’s version of hate crimes,” Miller said. “And so in this particular case, a second degree bias crime would be a crime in which someone damages or steals property because of the perception of the owner’s race, sexual orientation, gender identity, color, religion, that sort of thing.”

“I don’t think anybody tears down a flag without some feeling behind it,” Brady said.