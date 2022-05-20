▶️ Bend ‘Let’s Pull Together’ seeks volunteers to pull noxious weeds Saturday

Community members are going to help clean up their Bend neighborhoods this weekend. The citywide “Let’s Pull Together” event runs Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Volunteers will clean debris, plant native pollinators and pull noxious weeds. There will be multiple locations around Bend for volunteers to help out.
“There will be weed experts on site to let folks know what to pull, what not to pull, so that we’re getting the bad ones not the good ones,” said Julia Craig, Bend Code Enforcement Officer.
Afterward, there will be a wrap-up celebration at the Westside Venue in the Old Mill District.
Volunteers can sign up at this link.
Here is the full list of locations:
Old Mill District: Westside Venue https://goo.gl/maps/StYnuG7oQERfZiPy9
Boyd Acres: Pine Nursery Park Pavillion https://goo.gl/maps/k434f3XKeh1NcvD56
Orchard District/Larkspur: Franklin’s Corner Community Garden https://goo.gl/maps/RynKQf1Hech4kBdr7
River West: Veteran’s Memorial Bridge/Brooks Park https://goo.gl/maps/jVCpDeAsGkbPNwVd8
Old Farm District: R. E. Jewell Elementary School https://goo.gl/maps/CFcqhmyoWGSzhgya9
Southwest Bend: Blakely Park https://goo.gl/maps/6anNkSVtPxtHo6iW6
Southern Crossing: SW Industrial Way/SW Division (Near Crux) https://goo.gl/maps/vBQZm7fY7DNmdenf6
For those who can’t attend but want to pull noxious weeds in their neighborhoods, complimentary yellow bags will be available at:
- City of Bend, Utility Works, 62975 Boyd Acres Rd.
- City of Bend, City Hall, 710 NW Wall St. (2nd Floor Admin)
- Deschutes County Road Department, 61150 SE 27th St.
Complimentary bag drop off will be available Saturday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.at the Westside Venue in the Old Mill District.