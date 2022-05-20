▶️ Bend ‘Let’s Pull Together’ seeks volunteers to pull noxious weeds Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, May 20th 2022

Community members are going to help clean up their Bend neighborhoods this weekend. The citywide “Let’s Pull Together” event runs Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Volunteers will clean debris, plant native pollinators and pull noxious weeds. There will be multiple locations around Bend for volunteers to help out. 

“There will be weed experts on site to let folks know what to pull, what not to pull, so that we’re getting the  bad ones not the good ones,” said Julia Craig, Bend Code Enforcement Officer. 

Afterward, there will be a wrap-up celebration at the Westside Venue in the Old Mill District.

Volunteers can sign up at this link.

Here is the full list of locations:

For those who can’t attend but want to pull noxious weeds in their neighborhoods, complimentary yellow bags will be available at:

Complimentary bag drop off will be available Saturday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.at the Westside Venue in the Old Mill District.

