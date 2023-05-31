▶️ Bend softball loses in semifinal heartbreaker for 2nd straight year

The Bend Lava Bears softball team fell to Lebanon 4-3 in the state 5A semifinals Tuesday. It’s the second year in a row Bend has fallen one game shy of playing for the title.
Bend, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, hosted the No. 3-ranked Lebanon.
The Warriors took an early 4-0 lead and were able to keep the Lava Bears at bay for the victory.
Bend scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, but could not find a way to get the tying run to cross home plate.
The Lava Bears ended the season with a 26-3 overall record.
Ace pitcher and UCLA commit Addisen Fisher will return for her senior year next season.
