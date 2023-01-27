▶️ Bend Lava Bears head football coach Matt Craven stepping down

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School football coach Matt Craven is stepping down after 11 seasons as head coach.

Craven has been part of the program for 18 years. He helped lead the Lava Bears to a 5A semifinal appearance this past season and tells that he’s ready to move on.

“There’s just some other things i’d like to do with my life beside coach football all year around. That doesn’t mean that I will quit coaching football altogether, but again the work load of being the head coach is just something that I’m not real excited to start up again,” said Craven.

Craven says he will continue his teaching position and track coaching position at Bend High School.

RELATED: Father & son / coach & player on navigating unique basketball bond

RELATED: Behind the scenes: Wheeler County Rattlers 6-player football title repeat