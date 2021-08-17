Bend lacrosse clinic offers pro training for young athletes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the oldest organized sport in North America, and it’s rising in popularity here in Central Oregon.

Professional players with the Premiere Lacrosse League were at Big Sky Park in Bend Tuesday, helping some local players improve their skills.

“The kids want to get better and I think they just need that direction, and I think this is a great opportunity for them to learn from professional players and get that feedback that they need,” said Christian Mazzone, a professional midfielder for Archers Lacrosse Club.

Mazzone helped train the young lacrosse players below high school age from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and then helped the high school aged players until noon.

The clinic was put on by Thump Academy, the local lacrosse club.