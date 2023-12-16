Bend-La Pine Schools, teachers taking negotiation break until New Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Contract negotiations between the Bend-La Pine School District and the union representing its teachers will be put on hold until the new year. The district and the Bend Education Association will break for the holidays and reconvene on January 19 and 22.

In a bulletin the district sent to staff, there is still a gap between the two sides in terms of pay increases and health care benefits.

Bend-La Pine is offering a 5.5% salary increase retroactive to the start of this contract year, followed by a 4% increase for 2024-25.

The BEA’s most recent proposal is a 10% salary increase retroactive to the start of this contract year, followed by a 9% increase for 2024-25, the district said.

The teachers are currently working without a contract.

Bend-La Pine also said it is offering to increase the monthly health insurance benefit by $50 this year and another $40 per month the following year. The BEA wants the benefit to increase $112 per month this year and another $40 per month next year, according to the district.

Bend-La Pine Schools says the two sides have yet to reach agreement on nine points: