▶️ Bend-La Pine district, teachers set for all-day bargaining Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Teachers Association and Bend-La Pine School District are planning an all-day negotiation session Monday.

The union has proposed raises of 12.2% in the first year and 10% in the second year of a new contract.

The district countered in mid-October with offers of 4.5% and 3.5%.

The Bend-La Pine district says there has been progress and all-day sessions are set for the next several Mondays.

