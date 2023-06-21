▶️ Bend-La Pine summer meals program returns for 2023

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A popular summer program from Bend-La Pine Schools is back for another year, providing students with nutrition during the summer break.

The district will offer healthy meals at no charge those 18 and younger at six outdoor locations.

The program begins June 20 and continues through the fourth week of August.

There is no registration or fee. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend with their children and may purchase a meal for themselves for $5. All meals must be eaten on site.

Lunch will be served 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20 through Aug. 18 (closed July 3-4), at these locations:

Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St.

Larkspur Park, 1600 SE Reed Market Road

La Pine Elementary School, 51615 Coach Road, La Pine

Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20 through Aug. 18 (closed July 3-4), at these locations:

Pilot Butte Park, 1310 NE Highway 20

Sun Meadow Park, 61141 Dayspring Dr.

Breakfast will be served 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27 through Aug. 25 (closed July 3-4, July 14 and Aug. 4), at this location: