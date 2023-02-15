Bend-La Pine announces elementary school principal finalists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District has announced its finalists to fill three permanent positions for principals at Silver Rail, Ponderosa and Pine Ridge elementary schools. Students, staff and community members are invited to meet them at upcoming forums.

SILVER RAIL ELEMENTARY

Candidates for the principal position will meet families, staff and the community Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Finalists are:

Deborah Buduan is currently the Principal at Scootney Springs Elementary in Othello, Washington, a position she has held since 2017. Prior to that, Buduan was the Assistant Principal at Scootney Springs for one year. Buduan has 15 years of classroom teaching experience.

Patrick Flanagan is currently the Principal at La Pine Elementary, a position he has held for 8 years. Prior to that, he spent one year as the Assistant Principal at La Pine Elementary. Flanagan has 14 years of classroom teaching experience in Bend and California.

Lybe Hawkins is currently the Interim Principal at Silver Rail Elementary, a position she has held since August 2022. Prior to that, Hawkins served as the Assistant Principal at Lava Ridge Elementary in Bend for six years and also as the Student Services Director at Ensworth Elementary for one year. Hawkins has 16 years of teaching experience in Bend and California.

Beth Martin is currently the Principal at Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary in Corvallis, Oregon, a position she has held since 2020. Prior to that, Martin was the Principal at Adams Elementary in Corvallis for two years. Martin also served as an Instructional Coach for the Corvallis School District and has four years of teaching experience in Oregon and Texas.

PONDEROSA ELEMENTARY

Candidates for the principal position will meet families, staff and the community Friday, Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Finalists are:

Erich Brocker is currently the Interim Principal at Ponderosa Elementary, a position he has held since August of 2022. Prior to that, Brocker served as the Assistant Principal at William E. Miller Elementary for seven years and as the Student Services Director and school psychologist at Highland Magnet at Kenwood. Brocker served as a Regional Principal in California for 7 years.

Erich Brocker is currently the Interim Principal at Ponderosa Elementary, a position he has held since August of 2022. Prior to that, Brocker served as the Assistant Principal at William E. Miller Elementary for seven years and as the Student Services Director and school psychologist at Highland Magnet at Kenwood. Brocker served as a Regional Principal in California for 7 years.
Patrick Flanagan is currently the Principal at La Pine Elementary, a position he has held for 8 years. Prior to that, he spent one year as the Assistant Principal at La Pine Elementary. Flanagan has 14 years of classroom teaching experience in Bend and California.

Beth Martin is currently the Principal at Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary in Corvallis, Oregon, a position she has held since 2020. Prior to that, Martin was the Principal at Adams Elementary in Corvallis for two years. Martin also served as an Instructional Coach for the Corvallis School District and has four years of teaching experience in Oregon and Texas.

John McAndrews is currently the Principal at Central Catholic High School in Omaha, Nebraska, a position he has held since July of 2022. Prior to that, he spent 4 years as the Principal at Antonia Crater Elementary in Newberg, Oregon and 5 years as a principal in the Seaside School District in Seaside, Oregon. McAndrews has 7 years of classroom teaching experience.

PINE RIDGE ELEMENTARY

Candidates for the principal position will meet families, staff and the community Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Finalists are: