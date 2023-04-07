Police accuse Bend man of sexually assaulting unconscious woman after party

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Thursday, accused by police of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a party late last month.

Bend Police claim Cameron James Ray, 23, went to a party in Redmond with a group of people. Among them was the alleged victim, a Bend woman. Alcohol was consumed at the party, police said.

The group ended up at a friend’s home in La Pine after the party. Police claim Ray sexually assaulted the woman while she was unconscious and unable to consent.

Ray was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse, police said. A search was also conducted of his home in northeast Bend.