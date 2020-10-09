Bend-La Pine seeks public input on superintendent search

Bend-La Pine Schools is searching for a new superintendent and the district wants your input.

The district launched a survey this week to generate some ideas about what the public wants to see in the next schools chief.

The information will be used with existing data gathered in the winter and spring when considering someone for the position.

The new superintendent will lead an 18,000-student district with 2,000 staff members across 33 schools.

The seven-member school board is leading the process.

“I’m really excited,” said board member Julie Craig. “I think we are going to have some really great candidates and our search consultant has said we already have been contacted by many people who are interested.”

The search will include a statewide, national, and international recruitment effort. Applications close on October 15th.

In March the district named Assistant Superintendent Lora Nordquist the interim superintendent after it decided to suspend its search to deal with the COVID crisis.

Take the survey in English.

Take the survey in Spanish.