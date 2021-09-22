Bend-La Pine Schools to roll out free COVID testing program for students

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools is exploring family interest in a weekly, opt-in COVID testing program for students with plans to roll out the program later this fall.

In a letter to families late Tuesday, the district said the free testing programs will “complement our numerous interventions aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”

The school district said the free COVID tests will help identify asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases and help stop the transmission of cases in school buildings.

“Regular and reliable screening testing can identify COVID-19 infections early and help slow transmission in K-12 settings and offers a layer of protection to keep Oregon’s students learning in-person, at their schools,” the district told families.

Families interested in this screening test should complete this quick survey by Sept. 30 to help determine interest and inform the program roll out.

The district this year is continuing a rapid testing program at schools for students and staff that show COVID symptoms at school or at worksite.

Results are displayed about 15 minutes after self-swabbing.

As a reminder, students who are symptomatic should not come to school.