Bend-La Pine Schools to require masks as Summer School begins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools will require students and staff to wear masks indoors when Summer School sessions start on August 2nd.

District officials sent out a letter to parents on Friday afternoon.

“We believe that starting the summer school session with this expectation in place will give families of students age 12 or older more time to plan for the change,” the letter said. “As a reminder, we had already informed our families that students in grades K-5 that masking would be required indoors. Masks continue to be required on school buses, but are not required during outdoor activities.”

More than 2,000 students and staff will return to school buildings on Monday.

As for the mask situation this fall, the district will announce those plans at its August 10th board meeting.

“Masking is one of several layers of protections that we have in place in our schools to help ensure the health of our students during this pandemic,” the letter said. “Ventilation, handwashing, staying home and getting tested when sick, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe.”