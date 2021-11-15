Bend-La Pine Schools to hold on-the-spot job interviews Nov. 18

Bend-La Pine Schools is offering on-the-spot interviews for positions in Nutrition Services, Custodial, Transportation, and Maintenance on Nov. 18th.
Available positions can be viewed at bls.fyi/jobs.
“We’re excited to extend an invitation to the community to begin working with Bend-La Pine Schools,” said Steve Herron, Director of Human Resources. “On top of competitive wages and excellent benefits, our available positions offer the chance to make a positive difference in the community.”
Interviews will be conducted at the WorkSource building at 1645 NE Forbes Road, #100 in Bend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Interested individuals can walk-in without an appointment or reserve a spot by emailing OED_HIRECENTRALOR@employ.oregon.gov
Bus Driver
Salary: $20.56 per hour and up
Schedule: Part- and Full-time positions
Health, Dental and Vision Benefits: $1,256 monthly insurance allowance for you and your family; working 4-hours or more daily
Retirement Benefits: More than $1,500 contributed each year in IRA-like benefits*; monthly PERS benefits (*For an employee who earns $30,000 annually )
Make a Difference
Being a driver is a wonderful opportunity to help ensure students get to and from school safely each day and make a positive impact in the lives of students daily. A bus driver is often the first and last staff member a student sees every day. This is a great option for students, retirees, or anyone looking to work part time or more and reap the great benefits the position offers employees. Our school bus operators come from a variety of backgrounds and education levels. From stay at home parents and retired NASA engineers, to college students and realtors. Regardless of where they came from or how they got here, they have one thing in common; the safety of students, both physical and emotional, is always at the forefront of their daily interactions.
Don’t yet have your CDL? No problem!
Once hired, we will get you scheduled to work from our office, where we will provide you with all the paid training you will need to obtain licensing and begin this exciting, fulfilling work.
Apply Today
Let’s Connect! Click and let us know if you would like to connect by phone or email. We look forward to talking to you soon!
Learn more about joining our Transportation Department
Nutrition Server
Salary: $15.05 per hour and up
Schedule: Part-time positions; flexible hours that work for early-birds, night-owls and parents who want to work a few hours while their children are at school
Retirement Benefits: More than $1,500 contributed each year in IRA-like benefits*; monthly PERS benefits (*For an employee who earns $30,000 annually)
Feeding our Future for Success
Bend-La Pine Schools is excited to hire exceptional candidates to help in all aspects of our food production system, from baking fresh bread to chopping and serving fresh fruits and vegetables. This is a great position for parents looking to work while their children are in school, retirees looking to make some new friendships, and everyone in-between. Nutrition is fun, fast paced and a way to connect with students and make a difference in their lives.Our Nutrition Servers serve healthy and delicious meals to thousands of students at more than 30 schools throughout Bend, La Pine and Sunriver every day.
Join our team and help feed our future!
Apply Today
Let’s Connect! Click and let us know if you would like to connect by phone or email. We look forward to talking to you soon!
Repair Technician
Salary: $42,000 in year 1 and from $44,000 – $46,000 in year 2
Schedule: Full-time positions
Health, Dental and Vision Benefits: $1,276 monthly insurance allowance for you and your family
Retirement Benefits: More than $2,400 contributed each year in IRA-like benefits; monthly PERS benefits
Vacation: Five weeks of flexible time off each year, 10 paid holidays and sick time
Great Benefits
In Vehicle Maintenance there is no such thing as a normal day. The position of transportation repair technician is responsible for the maintenance, repair and diagnosis of the district fleet of buses and district vehicles. Come join a great team of repair technicians with a competitive salary, excellent medical, dental and vision benefits for you and your family, monthly contributions to an individual retirement account, ability to qualify for a state pension, five weeks of flexible vacation time, ten paid holidays and yearly step and cost of living salary increases. Immediate openings are available!
Apply Today
Let’s Connect! Click and let us know if you would like to connect by phone or email. We look forward to talking to you soon!