Bend-La Pine Schools to hold on-the-spot job interviews Nov. 18

Bus Driver

Salary: $20.56 per hour and up

Schedule: Part- and Full-time positions

Health, Dental and Vision Benefits: $1,256 monthly insurance allowance for you and your family; working 4-hours or more daily

Retirement Benefits: More than $1,500 contributed each year in IRA-like benefits*; monthly PERS benefits (*For an employee who earns $30,000 annually )

Make a Difference

Being a driver is a wonderful opportunity to help ensure students get to and from school safely each day and make a positive impact in the lives of students daily. A bus driver is often the first and last staff member a student sees every day. This is a great option for students, retirees, or anyone looking to work part time or more and reap the great benefits the position offers employees. Our school bus operators come from a variety of backgrounds and education levels. From stay at home parents and retired NASA engineers, to college students and realtors. Regardless of where they came from or how they got here, they have one thing in common; the safety of students, both physical and emotional, is always at the forefront of their daily interactions.

Don’t yet have your CDL? No problem!

Once hired, we will get you scheduled to work from our office, where we will provide you with all the paid training you will need to obtain licensing and begin this exciting, fulfilling work.

Apply Today

Let’s Connect! Click and let us know if you would like to connect by phone or email. We look forward to talking to you soon!

