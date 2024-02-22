Bend-La Pine School District announces 2 snow make-up days

Summer vacation will start two days later for Bend-La Pine School District families to make up for school closures during recent winter storms.
The school year will end on Tuesday, June 18, the district announced Thursday. These dates were already set aside as potential make-up days.
The district had three weather closures in January, but the district says it’s only going to make up two of those days.
- Wednesday, June 12, will now be a School Improvement Wednesday. It will be early-release.
- Friday, June 14, will now be a regular day. It was initially an early release day for the last day of school.
- Tuesday, June 18, will be an early-release day for the new last day of school. School will be released 90 minutes early.