Bend-La Pine schools ‘SeeSaw’ system compromised in apparent hack

An apparent hack has compromised the SeeSaw system used by the Bend-La Pine School District.

Some parents were sent a message Wednesday morning saying the system was affected sometime Tuesday night.

The district was looking into the extent of the hack, according to the letter.

Out of caution the district plans to remove the SeeSaw app from student iPads until the problem is resolved.

According to the district website, SeeSaw “is digital learning platform where students, teachers, and parents can share work and announcements in a safe, secure and private environment.”

The SeeSaw website the tool allows teachers to create activities to share with students, allows students to take pictures, draw and record videos and families to see their child’s work and leave comments.

Bend-La Pine Schools did not immediately return a request for comment.